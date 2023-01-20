Zach Wilson Hated In Jets Locker Room? New Report Paints Ugly Picture

It’s hard to imagine Zach Wilson being the New York Jets’ starting quarterback in 2023.

Not only did the 2021 No. 2 overall pick struggle in his sophomore campaign. He also might’ve lost the locker room while mishandling the adversity he faced this season. And that’s hard to come back from.

“There would be a mutiny if Zach Wilson is QB1 again,” theScore’s Jordan Schultz said Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by Larry Brown Sports. “It’s not gonna happen.

” … In speaking to some players on the team, his approach, or lack thereof, was not well regarded. Everyone knows this guy is super talented. He could be the franchise, but you want to see a lot more. Whether it’s late to meetings, screwing around in meetings, not having the right attitude, that’s what I gather.”

The Jets benched Wilson in favor of Mike White earlier this season, temporarily inserting the former back into the lineup only after the latter went down with an injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh publicly has supported Wilson, acknowledging this an important offseason for the young quarterback as he looks to gain traction in his NFL career, but the reality is he might need to fight for his next starting opportunity.

Jets owner Woody Johnson already said he’s willing to spend on a QB, as New York otherwise has plenty of solid pieces in place to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. And most expect the Jets to be active in that search, whether it involves targeting Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo or some other quarterback whose name hasn’t been floated yet.