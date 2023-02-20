Twenty Things You Probably Forgot About Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship

On a raucous, bitterly cold night at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2019, the last great Patriots team of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era faced off against the future.

New England was vying for its third straight Super Bowl appearance and its NFL-record-tying sixth championship, all in an 18-year span. Its AFC Championship Game opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, had the look of a budding dynasty, with a 23-year-old MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who’d just thrown for 50 touchdowns in his first season as a starter.

The Chiefs were favored. The Patriots, feeling disrespected after a less-than-dominant regular season, were hungry.

The result: an all-time classic, with New England winning 37-31 in overtime to punch yet another Super Bowl ticket and delay the Chiefs’ coronation as the NFL’s next standard-setting franchise.

Looking back years later, here are 20 facts, stats and moments you might have forgotten about the 2018 AFC title game:

1. The game is remembered for its thrilling, point-a-minute finish, but the first half was a Patriots rout. New England led 14-0 at halftime. It was the only time Kansas City — which boasted the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and first-half offense in 2018 — was shut out in the opening half all season.

2. The Patriots’ halftime advantage would have been even larger had Tom Brady not thrown a first-quarter interception from the Chiefs’ 1-yard line.