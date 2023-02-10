Aaron Jones Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Dark Room’ Retreat

Aaron Jones appears ready to move on, with his sights set on the Green Bay Packers’ 2023 season.

With uncertainty looming over Aaron Rodgers’ future with the organization and his NFL career moving forward, the 39-year-old announced his darkness retreat on Tuesday. The Packers quarterback intends to search for guidance while contemplating his future — which Jones noted he wasn’t invited to.

And while Rodgers does his soul searching, Jones is maintaining a next-man-up mentality, with a full season ahead regardless of how Green Bay’s longtime QB elects to go about his path.

Still, Jones noted what Rodgers has meant to the Packers organization, calling him a great leader.

“I was not invited to the dark room,” Jones told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday. ” … That’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He makes everybody around him better, he’s a great leader. So you lose a guy like that, it’s tough. Somebody who’s been a staple here for so long. But Jordan Love has to step in. He’s more than ready.”

Meanwhile, back in Green Bay, Jones remains confident in soon-to-be third-year Packers quarterback Jordan Love. While the Packers recorded an underwhelming 8-9 record this season, which earned them their first playoff miss in four seasons, Love made four appearances. The 24-year-old threw for 195 yards and one touchdown along with a 66.7% completion percentage.

“Jordan’s made a huge jump this past year,” Jones said. “You could see it in practice. He’s throwing dimes, doing different things. You can tell you got that confidence of just letting it loose now. It might be time. … I think he’s gonna show that he can do this at a high level.”