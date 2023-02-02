Alabama Reportedly Brings In Candidate To Replace Patriots’ Bill O’Brien

Alabama reportedly has brought in a candidate to replace Bill O’Brien, who left to return to the New England Patriots.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees flew in to interview with Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide, according to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. The former Fighting Irish quarterback is a “top target” for the position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Rees led a Notre Dame offense that scored 31.8 points per game behind sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne. If the offensive coordinator does move to the SEC, he will do so without Bryce Young under center since the junior signal-caller declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and is the likely No. 1 overall pick.

Under O’Brien as offensive coordinator, the Crimson Tide ranked 11th in total yards per game last season with 477.1 and fourth in points per game with 41.1.

He was the offensive coordinator at Alabama for two seasons before he returned to New England under Bill Belichick’s staff.

Rees has been on the Notre Dame staff since 2017 when he was named quarterbacks coach, and the 30-year-old has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2020.