Alex Cora Impressed By Red Sox Prospects From Christian Vázquez Trade

Boston Red Sox prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu are catching manager Alex Cora’s attention.

Valdez, who is expected to play second base in Boston’s scrimmage against Northeastern on Friday, and Abreu were both acquired from the Houston Astros last season. Boston sent its former backstop Christian Vázquez — now with the Minnesota Twins — in exchange for the pair at the trade deadline. Both Valdez and Abreu have remained at their respective levels in Boston’s minor league system.

“He can hit,” Cora told reporters Thursday about Valdez, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “This kid, he can hit. He controls the strike zone. He can hit. So we’ll try to help him defensively. More comfortable at second than other places. Both of them, Abreu and Valdez, they control the strike zone. They do damage in the strike zone.”

Cora also revealed when both left-handed hitters could be expected to be in Boston’s starting lineup at spring training.

“They’re both going to start in West Palm next week,” Cora said.

Valdez, 24, batted .296/.376/.918 with 28 home runs, 35 doubles and 107 RBIs through 500 at-bats between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022. During his final 44 games of the season, Valdez hit .237 with seven homers and 37 RBIs, collecting 41 hits in 173 at-bats with the Worcester Red Sox. Valdez also showcased some defensive versatility, playing at second base along with both corner outfield spots.

Abreu, 23, played 40 games with the Portland Sea Dogs last season. The right fielder batted .242/.399/.375 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. He underwent some pitch selection struggles, striking out 45 times with 31 base hits through 128 at-bats.