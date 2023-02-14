Alex Cora Sends Message To Red Sox Fans Before 2023 Season

Alex Cora isn’t going to make any grand predictions about the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but he’s confident his Red Sox will be improved from a year ago.

The 2022 campaign was a frustrating one for Red Sox fans, who watched their favorite team post its lowest win total for a full 162-game season since 2015. The offseason wasn’t a total joy ride for the Fenway Faithful either, as fan favorites Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi all found new homes through free agency.

But all of that is in the past, and the Red Sox now have an opportunity to start fresh and move forward. Speaking to the media Tuesday morning from Boston’s spring training site in Fort Myers, Fla., Cora employed an optimistic tone when he relayed a message to the fanbase.

“Just get better,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “I’m not gonna come here and say that we’re gonna play Nov. 5, or whenever Game 7 or Game 6 of the World Series is. But we’re going to get better. I always say, we’ve got a good baseball team, you know. We’ve got a bunch of guys that have done it before. Some of them they’ve been together in other venues and they were successful. Hopefully, we can accomplish that here in Boston.”

Expectations for improvements appear to be widespread within the Red Sox clubhouse. Team leader Kiké Hernández, for one, believes Boston can “shock a lot of people” in the upcoming season.