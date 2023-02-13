Andy Reid To Retire? Chiefs Coach Shoots Down Notion After Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn’t sound like he’s thinking about riding off into the sunset just yet, despite the fact he would be doing so immediately after winning a second Super Bowl.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported before Sunday’s game the 64-year-old Reid told him he would have some decisions to make following Super Bowl LVII as it related to his retirement. Reid, however, seemingly shut down any retirement rumors following Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.

“Yeah, listen, I look in the mirror and I’m old. My heart, though, is young,” Reid told reporters, as shared on the league’s YouTube page. “I still enjoy doing what I’m doing.”

Reid continued and playfully joked how he was asked about his potential retirement all week leading up to the Super Bowl and finally gave into it.

“I got asked that 50 times here and finally I just go ‘Whatever, man. Whatever,'” Reid said. “And that’s a good friend, Jay Glazer is a good friend. So he’s probably telling me to get my tail out, I’m too old. But I’m good with what I’m doing right now.”

Reid, who cemented himself as a Hall of Fame coach with Sunday’s victory, was taking part in his third Super Bowl in the past four years. He’s served as a head coach for 24 seasons, arriving in Kansas City before the 2013 campaign after a 14-year stretch in Philadelphia. So while his career regular-season record of 247-138-1 is more than impressive, it’s his two Super Bowls which now headline his resume.

And should Reid return, it’s not crazy to think he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes could win another one before he ultimate hangs it up. After all, the Chiefs are among the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.