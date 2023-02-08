Angels Owner Hopes To Retain ‘International Star’ Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels are well aware of what they have in two-in-one phenom Shohei Ohtani.

However, despite Ohtani’s ability to establish himself as one of the most dominant forces that Major League Baseball has ever come across, the 28-year-old remains a looming topic of question in Los Angeles. Will the Angels commit long-term to Ohtani? Or will they deal with their two-way stud and split him from fellow ex-MVP winner Mike Trout?

Ohtani has just one year remaining under contract with the Angels and considering how he’s blossomed since Los Angeles initially landed the former Japanese star in 2017. And one can only wonder what a top-of-the-rotation arm plus top-of-the-lineup bat could garner in the free agent market. Well, Angels team owner Arte Moreno surely made his stance on Ohtani clear when meeting with reporters at MLB owners meetings Wednesday.

“I’d like to keep Ohtani,” Moreno said, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “He’s one of a kind, he’s a great person. He’s obviously one of the most popular players in the world, and he’s an international star. He’s a funny guy, and he has a really good rapport with fans.”

Ohtani has already notched two All-Star appearances, an American League MVP award and Silver Slugger through five seasons in the big leagues. Last season he batted .273 with 34 homers in the batter’s box and pitched to a 2.33 ERA in 28 starts (15 wins) on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Angels have failed to clinch postseason contention for the last eight straight seasons.

“It’s true we could have traded him,” Moreno said. “But how do you get (back) a major league starting pitcher and Cy Young candidate, and obviously an MVP type? How do you trade for that? You can’t.”