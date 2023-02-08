Anthony Davis Ripped As Video Shows Lackluster Reaction To LeBron James’ Feat

LeBron James brought everyone at Crypto.com Arena to their feet Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar knocked down a third-quarter fadeaway to make himself the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Well, everyone besides Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
A video from behind the Lakers bench surfaced after James made history and Davis can been seen remaining seated on the bench even after James’ jumper found the bottom of the net. Other LA teammates cheered enthusiastically, standing with their arms in the air, while Davis looked like he was sitting in a church pew.
Check out the video from Twitter user “iGor,” which was approaching 1 million views as of Wednesday morning and had been picked up by countless other outlets:
To no surprise, NBA Twitter took off and ran with it while referring to Davis as a poor teammate and player who was jealous of James’ moment. Fans even called for the Lakers to trade the eight-time NBA All-Star who’s averaged 26.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in 31 games this season.
It’s worth noting that some did come to Davis’ defense and pointed to the fact the Lakers were trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by five points when James made the bucket with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. LA ended up losing the contest 133-130.
However it seems Davis’ reaction to James’ historic bucket wasn’t the only time he failed to show any support for his teammate. James entered the game needing 36 points to pass fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and it was rather clear both he and LA were going to try to accomplish the feat Tuesday.
While Davis told reporters after the game that James had been a “big part” of his own success and that the feat was “well-deserved” and he was “happy” for James, the big man wasn’t asked about his immediate reaction which now has went viral. It’s quite likely he’ll face that question next time he steps to the podium.