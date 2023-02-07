Beanpot Notes: Marek Hejduk Becomes Harvard’s Unlikely Hero

BOSTON — Harvard head coach Ted Donato ended up rewarding freshman Marek Hejduk in overtime in Monday’s Beanpot semifinal against Boston College.

Hejduk had shown he was unfazed by playing in his first Beanpot Tournament, opening the scoring for the Crimson midway through the first period.

But now in overtime, the stakes were much greater with the Eagles continuing to push Harvard, who allowed two goals in the final 4:14 to find itself in this predicament in the first place, on the verge of an epic collapse.

The massive moment wasn’t too big for Hejduk, though.

The 19-year-old winger became the unlikely hero for Harvard as he put a pass from Alex Laferriere into the back of the net with just 1.5 seconds left in the extra frame to lift the Crimson to a pulse-pounding 4-3 victory at TD Garden, which secured a spot for them in the Beanpot final.

“I’d have to check, but I do think that was the first shift that Marek’s been out all year in overtime,” Donato said. “We had some guys tired, some guys banged up. I thought he was going and deserved the opportunity and good for him. He made a tremendous shot there.”

Hejduk felt confident in that situation, even with the clock getting so close to triple zeroes and the unpredictable shootout looming. But Hejduk had come through on a two-on-one opportunity earlier in the game, giving him the belief he would do so again.