Beanpot Notes: Northeastern-Harvard Offer Up Instant Classic In Title Tilt

BOSTON — Northeastern goalie Devon Levi knew what had happened. He was right in the middle of the action for 60-plus minutes in the 70th annual Beanpot final against Harvard on Monday night.

But it was still tough for Levi to believe the outcome.

The Huskies and the Crimson waged an instant Beanpot classic on the ice at TD Garden, filled with so many pulse-pounding moments, and it came to an end with the Huskies lifting the trophy for the fourth time in the last five tournaments after it prevailed, 3-2, in a shootout.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Levi, who came up clutch with 32 saves. “I still don’t know what’s going on. It feels like a dream.”

Northeastern captain Aidan McDonough was in the same boat as Levi, having a difficult time processing it all as Northeastern overcame a 2-1 deficit in the third period thanks to Gunnarwolfe Fontaine’s second goal. It was a storybook finish for McDonough, who grew up down the road from where the Beanpot is played in Milton, Mass., as he scored the only goal of the shootout.

“I don’t think it’s going to hit me for a little bit how amazing it is,” McDonough said. “My freshman year I was lucky enough to be a part of a great team that was able to win it. But for the last four years to go to battle everyday with my best friends, and to have the best coaching staff and the best support staff in the country in my opinion, it means everything.”

An NCAA rule change in 2020 made it so that this Beanpot final ended in a different fashion than the 69 before it. After a 3-on-3 five-minute overtime period, the two sides went to a shootout.