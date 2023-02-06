Beanpot Preview: Everything You Need To Know About Semifinal Matchups

While the Boston Bruins probably would have liked nothing more than to return to TD Garden, their home ice is reserved Monday for the start of the 70th annual men’s Beanpot.

The iconic tournament among Boston’s college hockey powers gets underway with two stellar semifinal matchups as Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern and Boston University all vie for the top prize. And while a Beanpot trophy can’t be won Monday, all the teams involved will try to prevent from losing out on the hardware.

Here’s everything you need to know about each game to start the Beanpot as both contests can be watched on NESN.

Boston College (9-10-6) vs. Harvard (15-6-1), 5 p.m. ET

Harvard, the only team from the ECAC in the tournament, is having tremendous success yet again under longtime head coach Ted Donato as the Crimson are in search of their first Beanpot title since 2017.

Donato’s squad is as well-balanced as they come. Harvard is ranked top 10 in the country with 3.6 goals per game while sitting tied for 11th in the nation in goals allowed per contest at 2.41. Harvard’s penalty kill is as equally formidable in front of senior goalie Mitchell Gibson, which means the Crimson have a number of different ways they can win on the ice.

It’s been a grind of a season for BC under first-year coach Greg Brown, who took over after Jerry York retired. The Eagles don’t have much momentum, if any, heading into the Beanpot as they are 0-4-2 in their last six games.

Even though BC has won 20 Beanpot titles, it is viewed as the underdog this season. But the Eagles certainly can cash in on their opponents’ mistakes as they have the best power-play percentage (23.2%) in the field.