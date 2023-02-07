Beanpot Wrap: Harvard Tops BC In OT To Advance To Final

BOSTON — Harvard punched its ticket to the Beanpot final for the first time since 2017, doing so in thrilling fashion with a 4-3 semifinal win in overtime over Boston College on Monday at TD Garden.

The Crimson improved their record to 16-6-1 while the Eagles slipped to 9-11-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Harvard came into the Beanpot with an ability to win in a multitude of ways. But it sure probably didn’t expect to come out on top the way it did in the opening round.

The Crimson blew a two-goal lead with 4:14 left in regulation, but had a freshman step up in a massive way in overtime.

It was a great display of resiliency from Harvard, who had lost all momentum thanks to a dominant third period from the Eagles. And this just adds another way in which Harvard has found a way to win this season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marek Hejduk played the hero for Harvard as he notched two goals, including the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left in the extra frame off an assist from Alex Laferriere.