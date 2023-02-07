Beanpot Wrap: Harvard Tops BC In OT To Advance To Final

BOSTON — Harvard punched its ticket to the Beanpot final for the first time since 2017, doing so in thrilling fashion with a 4-3 semifinal win in overtime over Boston College on Monday at TD Garden.
The Crimson improved their record to 16-6-1 while the Eagles slipped to 9-11-6.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Harvard came into the Beanpot with an ability to win in a multitude of ways. But it sure probably didn’t expect to come out on top the way it did in the opening round.
The Crimson blew a two-goal lead with 4:14 left in regulation, but had a freshman step up in a massive way in overtime.
It was a great display of resiliency from Harvard, who had lost all momentum thanks to a dominant third period from the Eagles. And this just adds another way in which Harvard has found a way to win this season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Marek Hejduk played the hero for Harvard as he notched two goals, including the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left in the extra frame off an assist from Alex Laferriere.
— Sophomore center Matthew Coronato scored twice on the power play for Harvard and from the same spot, too, as he rocketed in one-timers from the left dot. He now has 16 goals on the season.
— Junior winger Nikita Nesterenko netted a highlight-reel goal for BC with 4:16 left in the third period. He made his way through the Harvard defense with a slick move before burying his shot into the back of the net.
UP NEXT
Harvard advances to the 2023 Dunkin’ Beanpot final next Monday, where it will take on the winner of Northeastern and Boston University’s matchup. Puck drop for the championship contest from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.
BC will play in the consolation game Feb. 13 against the loser of Northeastern-BU. That contest is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.