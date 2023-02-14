Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Reclaims Throne With Shootout Win Over Harvard

BOSTON — Northeastern reclaimed its throne in the 70th Beanpot tournament by taking down Harvard, 3-2, in a shootout tie on Monday night at TD Garden. It was the fourth Beanpot title in the last five tournaments for the Huskies.

The game officially goes in as a tie for record purposes as the Huskies’ stand 14-10-5 while Harvard’s record goes to 17-6-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was the first-ever meeting between Harvard and Northeastern in the Beanpot title game, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. And the contest felt destined for overtime, especially since the Crimson lead the country in overtime contests.

But Harvard and Northeastern went even further as the outcome was decided by a shootout, which was a first for the historic tournament as well.

In the end, the Huskies’ experience and championship mettle shone through to earn what will certainly be a win that lives on forever for all those on the Northeastern side.

It was fitting that senior captain and Milton, Mass. native Aidan McDonough scored the winning goal in the shootout and moments later, the Huskies mobbed goalie Devon Levi on the ice to celebrate their victory.