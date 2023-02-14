Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Reclaims Throne With Shootout Win Over Harvard

BOSTON — Northeastern reclaimed its throne in the 70th Beanpot tournament by taking down Harvard, 3-2, in a shootout tie on Monday night at TD Garden. It was the fourth Beanpot title in the last five tournaments for the Huskies.
The game officially goes in as a tie for record purposes as the Huskies’ stand 14-10-5 while Harvard’s record goes to 17-6-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was the first-ever meeting between Harvard and Northeastern in the Beanpot title game, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. And the contest felt destined for overtime, especially since the Crimson lead the country in overtime contests.
But Harvard and Northeastern went even further as the outcome was decided by a shootout, which was a first for the historic tournament as well.
In the end, the Huskies’ experience and championship mettle shone through to earn what will certainly be a win that lives on forever for all those on the Northeastern side.
It was fitting that senior captain and Milton, Mass. native Aidan McDonough scored the winning goal in the shootout and moments later, the Huskies mobbed goalie Devon Levi on the ice to celebrate their victory.
STARS OF THE GAME
— McDonough’s goal in the shootout ended up giving Northeastern the monumental victory. It is McDonough’s second time winning the Beanpot.
— Harvard sophomore forward Matthew Coronato sure likes playing at the home of the Boston Bruins. The Calgary Flames prospect netted two goals, including a one-time blast on the power play, and finished the Beanpot with a tournament-leading four tallies.
— Gunnarewolfe Fontaine wouldn’t be outdone by Coronato’s performance as he scored twice for the Huskies. The junior winger’s most important goal came 4:57 into the third period when he finished off a pass from Jayden Struble to level the score.
UP NEXT
Harvard gets back to work on Friday when it takes on Union in ECAC action. Puck drop from the Bright-Landry Hockey Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Northeastern returns to Hockey East play Saturday when it travels to Vermont. Puck drop from Gutterson Field House is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.