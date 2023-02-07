Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern’s Stellar Defense Stymies BU

BOSTON — Northeastern is heading back to the Beanpot title game after upending red-hot Boston University, 3-1, in semifinal action Monday at TD Garden.

The Huskies improved their record to 14-10-3 while the Terriers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, fell to 20-7-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

BU came into the Beanpot boasting the top scoring offense in the entire country. But it sure didn’t look that way against Northeastern.

The Huskies bottled up the high-powered Terriers, making everything difficult for BU’s offense. And it seems Northeastern has the perfect recipe in how to handle the Terriers potent attack. But the Huskies have an ingredient most teams can’t replicate as they have a terrific goalie in junior Devon Levi, who turned in an outstanding performance.

Levi only allowed a late goal as he made several stops worthy of a highlight reel. In Northeastern’s two wins over the Terriers this season, it has held BU to just one goal. That’s quite the feather in the cap for the Huskies.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Levi continues to show why he is one of the top goalies in the nation. He stonewalled the Terriers time and time again to come away with 33 saves.