Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern’s Stellar Defense Stymies BU

BOSTON — Northeastern is heading back to the Beanpot title game after upending red-hot Boston University, 3-1, in semifinal action Monday at TD Garden.
The Huskies improved their record to 14-10-3 while the Terriers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, fell to 20-7-0.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
BU came into the Beanpot boasting the top scoring offense in the entire country. But it sure didn’t look that way against Northeastern.
The Huskies bottled up the high-powered Terriers, making everything difficult for BU’s offense. And it seems Northeastern has the perfect recipe in how to handle the Terriers potent attack. But the Huskies have an ingredient most teams can’t replicate as they have a terrific goalie in junior Devon Levi, who turned in an outstanding performance.
Levi only allowed a late goal as he made several stops worthy of a highlight reel. In Northeastern’s two wins over the Terriers this season, it has held BU to just one goal. That’s quite the feather in the cap for the Huskies.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Levi continues to show why he is one of the top goalies in the nation. He stonewalled the Terriers time and time again to come away with 33 saves.
— Aidan McDonough rose to the moment for the Huskies. The senior captain opened the scoring with six minutes left in the first period with a dandy of a shot as McDonough went top shelf to beat BU goalie Drew Commesso.
— BU forward Matt Brown tried to rally the Terriers back as he got a shot past Levi with 1:51 left in regulation.
UP NEXT
Northeastern will look to make it four Beanpot titles in the last five tournaments when it faces Harvard next Monday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.
The Terriers will face rival Boston College in the consolation tilt prior to the championship matchup at 4:30 p.m.