Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

Bruins hockey is back.

After a week off Boston returns to action when it hosts the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins last played Feb. 1 and came away with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Capitals, also fresh off a week break, won in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 31.

Head coach Jim Montgomery will tweak the lines a tad from the Bruins’ last game. Craig Smith will bump back up to the top line and David Pastrnak back on the second to complete to the Czech line. Taylor Hall will move to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno.

Jake DeBrusk, who has been sidelined with a hand and lower-body injury, was on pace to play Saturday but Montgomery told reporters the forward likely will return against the Dallas Stars or Nashville Predators.

Jakub Lauko, who the Bruins recalled during the break, will remain in the lineup and slot onto the fourth line with A.J. Greer and Trent Frederic. Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes.

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals from TD Garden is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ABC.