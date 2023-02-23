Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kraken Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to make it five wins in a row when they take on the Kraken on Thursday night.

Boston is coming off a strong 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators while Seattle looks to rebound from a shutout loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The two sides last met Jan. 12 when the Kraken earned a 3-0 win at TD Garden, which was the Bruins’ first loss in regulation on home ice this season.

As for the lines, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is sticking with what’s been working for his team with no changes expected up front. Jeremy Swayman is expected to start after Linus Ullmark shut out the Senators.

Puck drop from Climate Pledge Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 9 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (43-8-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

A.J. Greer–Trent Frederic–Nick Foligno