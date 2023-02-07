Bill Belichick Believes This Underrated Skill Was Tom Brady’s ‘Top Quality’

Want to know exactly what made Tom Brady the greatest player in NFL history? Just take a listen to Bill Belichick’s appearance on the newly retired quarterback’s podcast.

In a series of in-depth, fascinatingly detailed responses to questions from co-host Jim Gray, Belichick paid tribute to Brady while explaining what allowed him to achieve the unprecedented level of success he maintained over 23 NFL seasons.

The Patriots head coach said it was “always impressive” to see Brady perform despite having a “bullseye on his back every week,” with every New England opponent focusing its game plan on stopping him. The coach compared him to Lawrence Taylor in that regard, which, coming from Belichick, is the highest of high praise.

He also marveled at Brady’s elite football IQ and ability to instantly decipher and recall exactly what he was seeing on the field, which Belichick called “incredible” and “remarkable” and said influenced the way he coached during Brady’s tenure.

But in Belichick’s opinion, Brady’s greatest asset — his “top quality” — was his ability to maximize the talents of the teammates around him, regardless of who those players were. He likened this trait to Bill Russell’s penchant for getting the most out of his fellow Boston Celtics.

“Tom always found a way to make his players productive,” Belichick said. “So it didn’t matter who the receiver, who the tight end was. He could understand what would make Rob (Gronkowski) more successful, what would make Troy Brown more successful, what could Wes Welker do. Not ‘what did I do with Troy that I want to do with Wes Welker?’ but ‘how do I make Wes Welker successful?’ How do I make Randy Moss successful?

“Those players were all great players, but they were all very different, and they had different skills, and Tom could always bring out the best of their skills. So, it was James White, the running backs — whatever the position was — Kevin Faulk. He made all those players great by understanding what their strengths were, and he understood how to use their strengths. Very similar to what Bill Russell talked about in terms of using the other teammates on the Celtics — how to get those guys shots, how to get those guys points.