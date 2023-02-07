Bill Belichick Recalls Wild Story Of Tom Brady Nearly ‘Dying’ At Pebble Beach

According to Bill Belichick, Tom Brady’s most improbable moment might’ve come on the golf course, not the gridiron.

During his surprise appearance on Monday night’s “Let’s Go!” podcast episode, Belichick told a wild story about Brady nearly risking his life when the two played together in the 2014 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The New England Patriots head coach told the story years ago, but Monday’s version included a bit more flavor.

(You can click here to listen to Belichick’s story, which starts at the 33-minute mark.)

“So, Tom and I played together for three days in the Pro-Am out there,” Belichick said. “And I think, if I could sum up Tom Brady in one picture, it would be on the sixth hole where he drove the ball to the right — it looked like he was over the cliff, right, when he teed off, he was way to the right — and we get down there, and he’s standing over the cliff, and he’s like, ‘I think I see it.’ And he takes his club down there and he climbs over the cliff. I can only see from about his shoulders up. Now, it’s 200 feet down into the rocks. There’s no way he survives this fall. And I’m looking at the greatest quarterback, our player, Tom Brady standing there, literally on a goddamn ledge.

“And he hits the ball off the ledge, up the hill to the sixth green, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I mean, this is Tom Brady.’ Like, No. 1: super competitor. He’s trying to hit this impossible shot. Comes pretty close to honestly dying and landing in the goddamn rocks 200 feet below. All in the name of competition, and being the best he can be and taking whatever the situation is, wherever the ball lands, and playing it, hitting the next good shot. And I was like, man, when I saw him climb over the hill back on there, I’m like, ‘Just take the two-stroke penalty, man.’

Belichick added: “Man, I’m telling ya, I was never more worried about Tom, physically, than when I saw him standing on that ledge, hitting the ball up to the sixth green at Pebble — with, like, a, 25 mile-an-hour wind, too, just to make it interesting.”

Brady acknowledged he probably should’ve thought twice before going after the ball.