Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has undergone the process of finalizing his next fight, where the 32-year-old will put his title on the line.

Alvarez and 34-year-old John Ryder are settling a deal for a 168-pound undisputed fight on May 6, according to ESPN. Reports have also indicated that while a venue hasn’t been established, a homecoming in Alvarez’s native land in Jalisco, Mexico is expected. This return home for him would mark Alvarez’s first fight in Mexico in 11 years since his knockout victory over Kermit Cintron in five rounds in 2011. At the time, Alvarez took the ring at 154 pounds.

WBO president Francisco Valcarce confirmed the rumors and clarified where it stands.

“I can tell you that they are going to fight, but they haven’t sent us a letter requesting sanction yet and so I don’t know where,” Valcarce told Yahoo Sports.

Now, over a decade later and the 16-year pro is approaching a well-awaited hunt for his 59th career win.

Alvarez, at 58-2-2, 39 KOs, lasted put on the gloves to conclude his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin, which ultimately served as the latest example of two things: Bottom-of-the-barrel work from boxing judges, and another misleading chapter is the former Golden Boy’s very misleading legacy.

To put it simply, Alvarez has spent the better part of the last decade credited for bulldozing through subpar competition and cherry-picking fighters far beyond their prime forms — a formula that Alvarez didn’t invent, nor will be the last to execute.