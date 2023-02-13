Brionna Jones, Two-Time WNBA All-Star, Re-Signs With CT Sun

Jones is the reigning WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

The Connecticut Sun have shaken up their roster this offseason, but Brionna Jones is staying put in Uncasville for the upcoming campaign.

The Sun announced Monday they’ve re-signed Jones to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy.

Jones, the reigning WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, is coming off a 2022 season in which she averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She earned her second WNBA All-Star selection, further solidifying her status as a franchise stalwart.

“We are so excited to have Breezy back,” Sun head coach Stephanie White said, according to a press release. “She’s a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room, she is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can’t wait to work with her this summer.”

Jones, 27, was the eighth overall pick in 2017. She has spent her entire six-year career with Connecticut, serving as a stabilizing force in the team’s frontcourt.

Jones currently is playing overseas with USK Prague, alongside Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, and figures to remain a key part of Connecticut’s quest to return to the WNBA Finals in 2023.

