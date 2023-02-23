Broncos Reportedly Won’t Hire Matt Patricia For D-Coordinator Job

The Broncos reportedly have hired a new defensive coordinator, and it isn’t Matt Patricia — or Rex Ryan, for that matter.

Denver will give the job to Vance Joseph, NFL Media’s Peter Schrager reported Thursday morning, citing a source. Joseph served as the Broncos’ head coach in 2017 and 2018 before spending the next three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator.

The news arrived less than a day after Ian Rapoport reported that Patricia, who led the New England Patriots’ dysfunctional offense this season, recently interviewed for the opening. Ryan, who’s been out of the NFL since 2016, also was viewed as a top candidate.

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Broncos next season.

As for Patricia, his future both in New England and in the NFL remains a mystery.

He reportedly won’t return as an offensive coach in 2023, and there doesn’t appear to be a place for him on the Patriots’ defensive coaching staff. Additionally, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Wednesday reported that Patricia doesn’t want to return to a front office role and instead wants to continue coaching.