Broncos’ Sean Payton Implementing Specific Change For Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are coming off of one of the most disastrous head coaching hires in recent memory, forcing the next man in line to try and pick up the pieces.

After firing Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his tenure, the Broncos hired Sean Payton on Jan. 31 to turn things around. His pairing alongside Russell Wilson will immediately become a topic of discussion, as the Hackett-Wilson marriage from 2022 was a complete and total nightmare for Denver.

Broncos fans had high hopes for the union, but Payton already might have ruffled some feathers following his introductory press conference Monday.

“I’m not too familiar with that,” Payton responded when told that Wilson had a personal coach in the Broncos facility last season, per Darren McKee of 104.3 The Fan. “That’s foreign to me. That’s not going to take place here. I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”

Payton was swift and deliberate with his response, making his thoughts on the matter of personal coaches very clear.

That is bad news for Wilson and his personal coach, Jake Heaps, a former Seattle Seahawks teammate who was hired as Wilson’s personal quarterback coach in 2021.

Wilson went through a lot of turmoil in his first season with the Broncos. He was booed by Seattle Seahawks fans in Week 1, became the subject of Twitter jokes due to comments about an overseas flight, was reamed out by his own teammate in front of a national audience, was called a ‘poser’ by a member of the media and took shots from former teammates.