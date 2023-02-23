Bruins’ Brad Marchand Reveals Game Still Not Where He Wants It

Brad Marchand has mentioned a few times this season that his game isn’t at 100% after the Bruins forward underwent double hip surgery in the offseason.

The Boston Bruins forward still feels that way 56 games into the season.

Marchand has 17 goals and 32 assists in 48 games played. He came back about five weeks earlier than projected and has looked like his hips don’t bother him at all anymore. Marchand has been a crucial part of the Bruins’ top line and the team’s overall success.

But even as the season goes on, he still doesn’t feel his game is where he wants it to be and even admitted he probably came back sooner from his surgery than he should have.

“It’s getting there. I almost felt like I had something to prove to get back early and I probably came back a little earlier than I should have,” Marchand told the Locked On Bruins podcast. “I kind of felt that the later I waited the longer it would take me to get back to my game. And I was just more worried about building toward the playoffs. As long as I’m feeling on top of my game come playoff time then I’ll be happy with making the decision to get the surgery.

“I don’t feel like I’m quite there yet. It’s very difficult to make a six-month game during the season. Those guys are all six months ahead of me to start the season. So to make that game while you’re playing is tough and it takes time. It’s something that I’ll just chip away at until the playoffs. Again, I knew that coming into it, but longevity-wise for my career is the best decision I could have made.”

Marchand added the doctor told him had he not done the surgery when he did, he’d likely only have a year or two left in his career.