Bruins-Capitals Trade: What B’s Got In Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway

Quick: What’s the Bruins’ biggest area of need for the regular-season stretch run and into the Stanley Cup playoffs?

Yes, there technically are areas in which they could make marginal improvements, but there is no glaring need on Boston’s league-leading team. That fact alone made Thursday night’s trade with the Washington Capitals all the more impressive for the Bruins.

Don Sweeney technically didn’t need to make a trade. However, in acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Caps, Sweeney further solidified his group as the team to beat in the NHL this season.

Not only did Sweeney add depth (and perhaps even an upgrade) at two important positions. He also did so without sacrificing too much in return. That’s no slight at Craig Smith, either. The sharp-shooting Smith performed well for a bulk of his Boston career, but finding a fit for him on this team became difficult. And while it’s never easy to part with a first-round pick, the Bruins are in a position where they can afford to take that risk, especially if it’s a move that puts them over the top.

No one can earnestly make that declaration at this point, only time will truly tell, but adding Orlov and Hathaway to this roster does have the feel of the rich getting richer.

Both Orlov and Hathaway could make meaningful impacts in Boston, but it’s Orlov who is the prized pick-up. The Russian defenseman can handle his own at both ends of the ice. One of his biggest selling points is his ability to post. Orlov has played 82 games in a season four times and missed just six contests last season. He spent rare time on injured reserve earlier this season with a lower body injury, but he appears healthy now.

Orlov is averaging 22:43 of ice time per game, which is his second-highest usage rate in a single season for his career. He might not be called on as much in Boston, but knowing he can log top-pair minutes certainly helps. Three goals and 16 assists is a bit of a production drop-off, especially after registering a career-high 35 points last season. But Orlov can move the puck and was getting about a minute of power-play time per game with Washington.