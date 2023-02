The Boston Bruins look to keep their six-game win streak alive, continuing their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

The Oilers have both of the league leaders in point scoring on their roster: Connor McDavid with 113 points and Leon Draisaitl with 88 points this season.

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak sits not far behind in the fourth spot with 79 points this season.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.