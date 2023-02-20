Bruins Honor David Krejci With Pregame Ceremony Celebrating 1,000 Games

BOSTON — David Krejci has meant quite a bit to the Bruins during his 16 seasons with the organization, and Boston showed its gratitude by honoring Krejci for playing 1,000 games with the franchise.

The Bruins hosted an extensive pregame ceremony for Krejci prior to facing the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Monday in a matinee tilt. Krejci played in his 1,000th NHL game on Jan. 16.

In addition to a host of gifts presented to the veteran center, the Bruins also compiled a video of teammates past and present all sharing their congratulatory remarks to Krejci. The video included messages from current teammates Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak along with other well wishes from Tuukka Rask, Milan Lucic, Zdeno Chara, Jaromir Jagr and Torey Krug. Boston’s brass including Don Sweeney, Cam Neely and coach Jim Montgomery also had messages.

You can check out the video below:

On January 16th, David Krejci became the 7th player in Bruins history to play 1,000 career NHL games – all of which were with the Boston Bruins. Some familiar faces took a moment to say congratulations. pic.twitter.com/5M9RGpXTZD — NESN (@NESN) February 20, 2023

Krejci is just the seventh player to play 1,000 games for the organization as he joins Bergeron, Chara, Sweeney, Ray Bourque, Wayne Cashman and Johnny Bucyk.

Following the pregame ceremony, Krejci started Monday’s game against the Senators with Pavel Zacha and Pastrnak on his wings.