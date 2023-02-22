Bruins Injuries: Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Tomas Nosek

Tomas Nosek has been out a month with a non-displaced foot fracture, but there appears to be optimism the forward can return to the Bruins lineup soon.

Boston is preparing for its matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and while the Black and Gold will be riding high on a four-game winning streak, they are not at full strength just yet.

“It’s his (Nosek’s) first day practicing with us,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday, per video provided by the Bruins. “Maybe at some point on this trip, but not (Thursday) night.”

The 30-year-old forward has been out since Jan. 19 when he played through his injury in a matchup against the New York Rangers. Nosek has scored three goals and provided five assists this season, but his value on faceoffs has been missed by the Bruins. But Boston has gotten a lift with the return of Jake DeBrusk from his injury.

Nosek’s potential return also can assist Montgomery in managing his players’ minutes during the final stretch of the season as Boston prepares for the playoffs. The Bruins’ four-game road trip starts Thursday, so fans only can hope Nosek will be able to return in the final three games of that trek.