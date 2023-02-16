Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Won’t Play Vs. Predators, ‘Very Hopeful’ For Weekend

Jake DeBrusk’s return to the Bruins will have to wait a little bit longer.

The forward was injured during Boston’s Winter Classic win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 and has been recovering from a hand and leg injury. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was hopeful DeBrusk would return last weekend after the All-Star break, but he wasn’t quite ready to get back on the ice.

The good news for the Bruins is that DeBrusk did travel with the team on its two-game road trip, and even though it looked likely he would return Thursday against the Nashville Predators, he’s still not quite where he needs to be.

“Jake’s out. Very hopeful for Saturday,” Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “He’s not ready. Really close. He had a good skate again (Wednesday). Just where he’s at, we think Saturday’s gonna be a really good opportunity. We felt if he played (Thursday) then he wouldn’t play Saturday.”

The Bruins certainly miss DeBrusk on the top line and on the power play and he’ll be a welcome addition back to the lineup when he’s ready, and there’s no sense in rushing him back, either.

Puck drop for Bruins-Predators is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 7 p.m. on NESN.