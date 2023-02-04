Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Admits To Rib On Tkachuk Family At All-Star Game

The appeal of an All-Star game for fans is to see players from opposing teams team up, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to present some doubt for the Tkachuk family.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk were named All-Stars for the Atlantic Division, and it was an opportunity for their family to see the brothers play on the same team for the first time in their pro careers.

But ESPN’s Emily Kaplan told their mother Montgomery only planned on playing them in the first shift to start Saturday’s All-Star Game before splitting them apart. The news was a shock as she had breakfast with the Bruins head coach earlier that morning.

But that did not end up being the case, and the brothers linked up to make it a competitive semifinal game against the Metropolitan Division. It also didn’t hurt the first line went plus-1 just 36 seconds into the game.

Matthew Tkachuk scored five points with three goals and two assists, and Brady Tkachuk scored scored four points with one goal and three assists.

Their family, including their father Keith Tkachuk, who played in the NHL from 1992-2010, were delighted to see the brothers link up. Montgomery admitted to Kaplan on the ABC broadcast during the break between halves he was pulling Tkachuk’s leg on the idea of splitting up his sons.

Pittsburgh Penguins great Sidney Crosby and Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin put on a highlight reel, but the Atlantic pulled through with a 10-6 win to advance to the finals.