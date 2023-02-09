Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Explains Jake DeBrusk’s Absence

All signs pointed to Jake DeBrusk returning to the Bruins from hand and lower-body injuries Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

But it appears that won’t be the case.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he’d “be shocked” if DeBrusk missed Boston’s first game since the All-Star break, and when DeBrusk wasn’t at practice Thursday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena, questions begin to rise.

It turns out, though, that DeBrusk’s original flight back from Edmonton was canceled so he was unable to get to Boston in time for practice. However, Montgomery told reporters it was “unlikely” DeBrusk would have been ready for Saturday’s matchup and hopes he’ll be ready when the Bruins take on the Dallas Stars or Nashville Predators.

The Bruins did recall Jakub Lauko from Providence on Thursday and he’ll likely play on the bottom six. Craig Smith took rushes on the first line in DeBrusk’s absence.

The good news for the Bruins is that it doesn’t seem like there is any sort of setback.

After 10 days off the Bruins return to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon to host the Capitals. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.