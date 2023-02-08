Bruins Linked To Expensive Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline

It’s hard to make an argument that the Boston Bruins, who are on a historic pace through 51 games played, need make any moves at the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t, however.

While the Bruins were clearly the best team in the NHL through the All-Star break, the stars have aligned for them to have the possibility to make some key additions before the deadline that could both help bolster a Stanley Cup run this season and build the talent pool for future seasons.

In fact, the Bruins have already checked in on a player who fits that description.

“The NHL-leading Bruins, by the way, are among the teams who have also recently inquired with the Coyotes on (Jakob) Chychrun,” Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote Tuesday. “… which is very interesting but also not surprising, as the B’s prefer to do hockey deals at this time of year and Chychrun is under contract through the 2024-25 season.”

The Bruins do indeed like making moves during the season, as general manager Don Sweeney has done some of his best team building during the trade deadline in recent years. Boston has traded for Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hall and Hampus Lindholm at three of the last four deadlines, with all becoming major contributors toward the Bruins’ success this season.

Adding a player like Chychrun would represent an all-in approach from the Bruins. The Coyotes are reportedly asking for two first-round picks and a prospect in return for the veteran defenseman, which is steep for a team already at the top of the league standings.

That asking price may not dissuade the Bruins, however, as Chychrun’s presence on the left side would turn Boston’s d-corps into one of the deepest and most talented in hockey. Though he’s missed some time with injury over the course of his career, Chychrun has put it all together in 2022-23. The 24-year-old has helped the Coyotes outscore their opponents by a 32-24 margin while on the ice in five-on-five situations, per Natural Stat Trick. He’s also under contract through 2025.