Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style.

Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.

Much like he has in the past, the Bruins netminder took the special occasion as an opportunity to update his wardrobe.

Linus is embracing the vibes. ? @Icebeardude goes 1-on-1 with @erusso22 to break down his special mask and pads and chat about his first #NHLAllStar Weekend.#NHLBruins | @WarriorHockey pic.twitter.com/LS7qJBO1yO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

In a video shared by the Bruins, Ullmark spoke about the inspiration for his new gear, calling it a “Miami Vice” inspired design. Given the All-Star festivities are being held in Florida, the new gear is an update to his usual design, but has a distinct pink, purple and white flair.

You can see the helmet in the video shared above.

This isn’t the first time Ullmark has done something special this season, as the odds-on Vezina Trophy favorite wore special gear during the Bruins’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic.