Bruins Make Splash Landing Two Capitals In Pre-Deadline Trade

The Boston Bruins didn’t need to make much of a splash prior to the NHL trade deadline, but they weren’t going to stand idly by without doing something.
The Bruins announced Thursday evening they acquired forward Garnet Hathaway and defenseman Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals.
The Capitals also confirmed the trade at 6:14 p.m. ET, with the Minnesota Wild being added as a third team in the deal. Orlov was originally traded to Minnesota with Washington retaining 50% of his salary before the Wild shipped him to the Bruins while retaining another 25%. In short, the Wild helped give the Bruins some cap relief by being added to the deal.
Here are the full terms of the deal:
Bruins Acquire
Dmitry Orlov
Garnet Hathaway
Capitals Acquire
2023 first-round pick (BOS)
2024 third-round pick (BOS)
2025 second-round pick (BOS)
Craig Smith
(Retains 50% of Orlov’s salary)
Wild Acquire
2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)
(Retains 25% of Orlov’s salary)
In adding Hathaway and Orlov to their roster, the Bruins are bringing two players with a very specific style of play. In one word, they’re tough.
Hathaway is projected as a bottom six forward who will fit well on the Bruins’ big checking lines, and has a bit of a history being a pest for his opponents. Orlov is a left-shot defenseman who eats up minutes — 22 minutes per game — which is what many believed to be Boston’s biggest need entering the deadline.
In adding two players who play a lot of minutes, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will be able to have his wish and scale back the usage of his veterans as the regular season winds down.