Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on.

Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.

Maybe some fatigue has set in at this point. We’re a little more than halfway through the season and the Bruins have played arguably their best hockey as a franchise. They’ve been playing with an intensity that has helped them sit atop the NHL standings for most of the year.

“We’re ecstatic with what our record is and how well we’ve consistently played,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “Sometimes you get too immersed in the now and you tend to dwell on what’s been happening. We’re trying to recognize what we’re doing wrong and correct it, so it doesn’t become a prolonged funk.”

It would be nice for the Bruins to go into their upcoming week off on a high note, but Montgomery knows his team can use this as a way to get better down the stretch.

“I think adversity only makes you better. I truly believe that. You fail in life, you get up, and you get stronger, and you get better,” Montgomery told reporters. “I think by the way we practiced today I was very encouraged by our group’s mentality.”

Brad Marchand is someone who knows how good the Bruins are, but is aware that the regular season record won’t get you anywhere when it comes time for the Stanley Cup playoffs.