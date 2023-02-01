Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on.
Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.
Maybe some fatigue has set in at this point. We’re a little more than halfway through the season and the Bruins have played arguably their best hockey as a franchise. They’ve been playing with an intensity that has helped them sit atop the NHL standings for most of the year.
“We’re ecstatic with what our record is and how well we’ve consistently played,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “Sometimes you get too immersed in the now and you tend to dwell on what’s been happening. We’re trying to recognize what we’re doing wrong and correct it, so it doesn’t become a prolonged funk.”
It would be nice for the Bruins to go into their upcoming week off on a high note, but Montgomery knows his team can use this as a way to get better down the stretch.
“I think adversity only makes you better. I truly believe that. You fail in life, you get up, and you get stronger, and you get better,” Montgomery told reporters. “I think by the way we practiced today I was very encouraged by our group’s mentality.”
Brad Marchand is someone who knows how good the Bruins are, but is aware that the regular season record won’t get you anywhere when it comes time for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
“We’re not going to run through this league, and we never thought that for a second,” Marchand told reporters. “Even if you look at the games we won early on, we won because we play the right way, we play hard, and we just find a way to win. It’s not like we’re dominating every game. There’s too much parody in this league.
“At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter what you do in the regular season anyways. We could win every game, but if we don’t win in the playoffs than it doesn’t mean anything.”
The Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup across multiple sportsbooks, but we know anything can happen when the playoffs roll around.
For now, though, the B’s remain focused on their final game before the break Wednesday night when they take on the Maple Leafs. Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.