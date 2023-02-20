Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak Praises Charlie McAvoy For ‘Superstar’ Play

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy made two highlight-reel plays for the Bruins at TD Garden on Monday and those contributions went a long way in Boston’s 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.

McAvoy finished with three assists in the contest, two of which were scored by David Pastrnak. First, McAvoy faked out a group of Senators defenders on what proved to be the game-winning goal by Pastrnak and later followed it up with a pass from his backside and through the neutral zone to propel Pastrnak’s breakaway bid.

“I wasn’t calling for it, but he saw me so he had a great block with his ass and just passed it to me when he was on the ice,” Pastrnak said of McAvoy’s assist on the insurance goal. “Really unbelievable plays on both goals of mine so great job by Charlie.”

McAvoy’s second assist of the game came after David Krejci earned a faceoff win in the offensive zone. McAvoy faked that he was going to send the puck around the end boards, but instead collected the puck and slid a perfect pass to Pastrnak who was all alone on the opposite dot. McAvoy’s play got Ottawa defenders to commit and thus granted his twine-seeking teammate with way more space than he’s accustomed to.

“He just let it bounce off the boards and I told him right away, ‘That’s an unbelievable play,'” Pastrnak said of his message to McAvoy. “Hats (off) to him, great pass. Beat three guys with one pass so that’s a superstar play.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was equally impressed by the contributions of Boston’s homegrown stars.