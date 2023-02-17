Bruins Notes: Dominant Win Still Not Boston’s Best 60-Minute Effort

The Boston Bruins absolutely dominated the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

After losing four of five to finish out January, many would consider the 5-0 victory one of Boston’s best since the calendar turned to 2023. That’s not the case according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, however.

In fact, it wasn’t even Boston’s best effort in the last two games.

“I thought our 60 minutes in Dallas was much better,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Short and sweet.

What did the bench boss think about Boston as a whole on Thursday? He was much more complimentary.

“Our defense to offense was really good, our offense to defense way not,” Montgomery said. “We gave up a lot of odd-man rushes, so thank god Swayman was so good tonight.”