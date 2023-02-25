Bruins Trade Keith Kinkaid To Avalanche For Shane Bowers

The Bruins made another move ahead of next week’s NHL trade deadline.

Boston announced it traded goalie Keith Kinkaid to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for center Shane Bowers.

Kinkaid signed a two-way contract with the Bruins in July and started one game for the B’s during Jeremy Swayman’s absence due to injury. He made his regular season debut in November and earned the win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Kinkaid impressed in his lone preseason start despite the team losing 1-0 to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 3.

The veteran goalie has spent a majority of the 2022-23 season with the Providence Bruins where he’s appeared in 20 games. Kinkaid was 8-7-4 before being traded Saturday.

Bowers, meanwhile, has played in one NHL game this season for the defending Stanley Cup champions. He has 10 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for the Colorado Eagles.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney did say the team wouldn’t be “overly aggressive” after acquiring Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals on Thursday.