Bruins Wrap: Boston Holds Off Oilers For Seventh Straight Win

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were merely just a speed bump for the Bruins on Monday night with Boston coming out on top, 3-2, at Rogers Place.
It was the seventh consecutive win for the Bruins, which ties their longest winning streak of the season, to push their NHL-best record to 46-8-5 while the Oilers fell to 32-21-8.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
McDavid proved to be a handful, and then some, to contain as he provided yet another superb individual performance, but the Bruins countered with a full team effort and Boston’s approach won out.
Each time McDavid scored, the Bruins had an answer, most notably in the first period when Tomas Nosek registered a goal just 13 seconds after the Hart Trophy favorite put the Oilers in front.
The Bruins then stood tall to McDavid and the Oilers dynamic offense — Edmonton came into the contest leading the NHL with 3.83 goals per game — when they needed to most in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead.
Boston has strength in numbers and that clearly was on display again in yet another win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pavel Zacha came through with a scrappy individual effort to tally the decisive goal with 30 seconds left in the second period. Zacha sprawled out and flicked the puck past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner. The 25-year-old now has 14 goals.
— Dmitry Orlov played in just his second game with the Bruins and notched his first points in a Black and Gold uniform. The defenseman recorded assists on Boston’s first two goals of the night.
— McDavid’s goal total for the season reached the half-century mark in the loss. He netted two goals, opening the scoring in the first period and then beating Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman again in the second frame with a slick move, which he made look easy.
UP NEXT
The Bruins play the second leg of a back-to-back Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames to wrap up their West Coast road trip. Puck drop from Scotiabank Saddledome is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.