Bruins Wrap: Boston Holds Off Oilers For Seventh Straight Win

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were merely just a speed bump for the Bruins on Monday night with Boston coming out on top, 3-2, at Rogers Place.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Bruins, which ties their longest winning streak of the season, to push their NHL-best record to 46-8-5 while the Oilers fell to 32-21-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

McDavid proved to be a handful, and then some, to contain as he provided yet another superb individual performance, but the Bruins countered with a full team effort and Boston’s approach won out.

Each time McDavid scored, the Bruins had an answer, most notably in the first period when Tomas Nosek registered a goal just 13 seconds after the Hart Trophy favorite put the Oilers in front.

The Bruins then stood tall to McDavid and the Oilers dynamic offense — Edmonton came into the contest leading the NHL with 3.83 goals per game — when they needed to most in the third period to preserve a one-goal lead.

Boston has strength in numbers and that clearly was on display again in yet another win.