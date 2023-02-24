Bruins Wrap: Boston Outlasts Kraken In Instant East-West Classic

The Boston Bruins continued their NHL-record pace Thursday, beating the Seattle Kraken, 6-5, at Climate Pledge Arena.
The B’s improved to 44-8-5 on the season with the win while the Kraken fell to 32-20-6.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Perhaps the vibes were off because they swung a trade with the rival Washington Capitals earlier in the day, but the Bruins played a wacky one in Seattle on Thursday night.
In the last game before its roster starts looking very different, Boston played what more closely resembled a track meet than a hockey game.
In all honesty, it was awesome.
The Bruins and Kraken flew up and down the ice, combining to put 47 shots on net and scoring eight goals within the first 40 minutes. The two squads were also called for five combined penalties in the first two periods, with things getting awfully chippy at times.
On three separate occasions, one team would take a lead before the other would tie things up in less than two minutes. The Bruins got the last laugh in that exchange, tying the game at five just 30 seconds after the Kraken took a lead in the final five minutes.
Then, the Bruins did it again.
Jake DeBrusk tipped home a Charlie McAvoy shot to push the Bruins in front with just over a minute remaining, giving them yet another win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Patrice Bergeron scored a beautiful shorthanded goal in the second period. He also added an assist to bring his season points total to 43.
— David Pastrnak added another goal to his total, bringing him to 42 on the season. He also added an assists, which brought his points total to 79.
— Brad Marchand set up Bergeron’s shorty and added a goal of his own, finishing the night with two points and as a plus-two.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will stay out west to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.