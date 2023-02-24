Bruins Wrap: Boston Outlasts Kraken In Instant East-West Classic

The Boston Bruins continued their NHL-record pace Thursday, beating the Seattle Kraken, 6-5, at Climate Pledge Arena.

The B’s improved to 44-8-5 on the season with the win while the Kraken fell to 32-20-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Perhaps the vibes were off because they swung a trade with the rival Washington Capitals earlier in the day, but the Bruins played a wacky one in Seattle on Thursday night.

In the last game before its roster starts looking very different, Boston played what more closely resembled a track meet than a hockey game.

In all honesty, it was awesome.

The Bruins and Kraken flew up and down the ice, combining to put 47 shots on net and scoring eight goals within the first 40 minutes. The two squads were also called for five combined penalties in the first two periods, with things getting awfully chippy at times.