Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Dominance Returns In Rout Of Predators

The Boston Bruins won their second consecutive game Thursday, rolling to a 5-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.
The B’s improved to 41-8-5 on the season with the win while the Predators fell to 25-21-6.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins haven’t rolled to an easy victory in quite a while.
On Thursday, that changed.
Boston dominated Nashville across the board, holding an advantage in shots (25-18), power-play opportunities (4-2) and faceoff percentage (61.5%) through two periods. If the on-ice advantages weren’t enough, the Bruins even got some help from an ex-teammate to extend their lead in the second.
Things got so bad for the Predators, that fans at Bridgestone Arena graced the ice with some unique decoration as the teams skated off for the second intermission.
The third period was a lot more of Bruins dominance, as they didn’t settle to play for puck control and continued to attack.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jeremy Swayman wasn’t tested as he has been in the past, but stopped each of the 29 shots he faced for his seventh-career shutout.
— Patrice Bergeron finished with a goal and an assist, breaking the Bruins’ power-play drought at 21 straight without a goal.
— Derek Forbort is a goal-scorer now. The defenseman potted his fifth goal of the year in the second frame, his career-high in one season.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will head back to TD Garden on Saturday to start a quick two-game set. First up: The New York Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.