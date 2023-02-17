Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Dominance Returns In Rout Of Predators

The Boston Bruins won their second consecutive game Thursday, rolling to a 5-0 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The B’s improved to 41-8-5 on the season with the win while the Predators fell to 25-21-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins haven’t rolled to an easy victory in quite a while.

On Thursday, that changed.

Boston dominated Nashville across the board, holding an advantage in shots (25-18), power-play opportunities (4-2) and faceoff percentage (61.5%) through two periods. If the on-ice advantages weren’t enough, the Bruins even got some help from an ex-teammate to extend their lead in the second.

12 trickles it home ? pic.twitter.com/qJyRM1msBw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 17, 2023

Things got so bad for the Predators, that fans at Bridgestone Arena graced the ice with some unique decoration as the teams skated off for the second intermission.