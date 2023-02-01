Bucs Release Statement After Tom Brady Retires From NFL

Tom Brady made the most of his three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 45-year-old helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in his first season and made the playoffs before being eliminated in his last two.

But the Bucs’ final game of the 2022 season — a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round — ended up being the last time Brady would take the field, as he announced his retirement Wednesday morning in a video posted across his social media accounts.

NFL players, athletes and fans reacted to the news, and the New England Patriots — the team Brady quarterbacked for 20 of his 23 seasons — showed their support for the future Hall of Famer.

After the dust settled from the initial news, the Bucs released a statement of their own showing their appreciation for what Brady did for them in three seasons.

“Tom’s impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had him here in Tampa Bay,” the statement said. “He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history. Tom’s impact will be felt within our community for years to come and we will be forever grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career. We wish him the best in his next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors.”

Brady still will be around the game of football, as he’s expected to join FOX as an analyst after signing a hefty deal with the network last year.