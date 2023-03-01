Cat Comically Disrupts Red Sox-Marlins Spring Training Game

You never know what can happen at a baseball game, including in spring training.

The Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins were cruising right along Tuesday night when in the top of the seventh, a cat on the field took center stage.

The cat darted across the field toward the Red Sox dugout, where the comedy really ensued. The cat climbed up a railing leaving the playing surface, but then appeared to lose its balance and leap into the end of the dugout almost exactly where NESN sideline reporter Tom Caron stood.

Caron quickly got out of the way, but the entire incident, which can be seen here, was quite humorous. It seemed after almost taking out Caron, the cat made its way out of the field and into the stadium.

NESN commentators Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis sure got a laugh out of the event up in the broadcast booth, poking fun at Caron for acting scared of the cat.

“Come on, TC,” Youkilis said. “TC’s acting like that was a lion.”