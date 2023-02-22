Celtics Fans Will Absolutely Love Patrick Beverley’s Goal With Bulls

Boston Celtics fans probably weren’t too pleased with Patrick Beverley’s take on the “kind of weak” Eastern Conference.

But Boston’s fan base can certainly get behind the goal Beverley has set since joining the Chicago Bulls from the buyout market.

Beverley, who was initially traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic before getting onto the open market, took a peak at the remaining games the Bulls have left on their schedule. Chicago still plays the Lakers twice and Beverley definitely has revenge on his mind with those matchups most likely having postseason implications.

“Knock them out of the playoffs,” Beverley said on “The Pat Bev Podcast,” per ESPN.

The Celtics wouldn’t mind seeing Beverley and the Bulls accomplish that against Boston’s storied archrival.

Both the Bulls and Lakers are on the outside of the playoff picture with 23 games remaining for both squads. Chicago currently sits in 11th place in the East at 26-33 while the 27-32 Lakers are in 13th place in the West.

Beverley started 45 games for the Lakers this season, totaling 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and since the beginning of December, he is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Los Angeles shipped him off to Orlando prior to the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Mo Bamba.