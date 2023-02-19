Celtics’ Grant Williams Assumes Elevated Role With NBPA

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams continues to climb the proverbial ladder in the National Basketball Players Association.

After serving as a vice president and player rep, Williams was elected by fellow players to be the First Vice President of the NBPA, the organization announced Saturday. Williams takes over for Andre Iguodala, whose term expired.

It’s a high-ranking role for Williams, as it’s second in command to only NBPA president and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. Williams’ four-year term in the role begins immediately.

“As a younger player in this league, I’m excited to not only help every single player in this league be heard. To have their voices really have truth behind it and be able to connect with every single player in this league,” Williams said at the 2023 NBPA Winter Meeting press conference, per organization-provided video. “I’m thankful to be able to serve with you (NBPA executive director) Tamaka (Tremaglio), with you CJ and to accomplish a lot of great things moving forward. I’m excited to continue to work with the CBA and excited to continue to really see this league develop and grow as we continue to make progress. It’s like we said, it’s not overnight, but we’re going to continue to work at it every single day.”

The new position could help Williams gain a better understanding of the world of NBA contracts, something that would benefit him with the fourth-year pro set to hit restricted free agency at the end of the season. Williams, who is averaging 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range, reportedly has a salary range already in mind.

Williams isn’t the only member of the Celtics on the NBPA Executive Committee. Both Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon serve as vice presidents.