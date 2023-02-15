Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart Returns, Jayson Tatum Available

The Celtics play their final game prior to the All-Star break Wednesday, and Boston will be close to full strength.

Marcus Smart has not played since he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 21, but the C’s announced the guard will be making his return against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum, who had been on personal leave and listed with an illness, and Al Horford, who had been dealing with a knee sprain, were removed from Wednesday’s injury report and were made available.

Derrick White reportedly stayed in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist, but the Celtics listed the veteran as probable with “right ear pain” as the injury designation.

Robert Williams III is questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla refused to answer questions regarding Time Lord’s usage, and if the center does play, he likely be on the bench like he was Tuesday night.

Boston newcomer Mike Muscala will not play due to “right ankle injury management.”

Wednesday’s game against the Pistons tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.