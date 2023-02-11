Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Win Vs. Hornets

The Celtics’ win was highlighted by Derrick White’s big night and Mike Muscula’s debut, but Jayson Tatum made NBA history in the process.

Tatum dropped 40 points in Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Those 3-pointers helped him become the first player in NBA history to reach 1,000 made three’s before the age of 25.

Jayson Tatum becomes the 1st player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-PT FG before his 25th birthday ?#BleedGreen @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/jrWSchpOyU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 11, 2023

Tatum will turn 25 years old March 3.

Bradley Beal previously held the record when he hit 1,000 3-pointers at the age of 25 years and 223 days.

“To be the youngest to ever do something in this league. … I try not to think about the things I’ve accomplished, but that one, when you think about the youngest in all the players that’s played in this league, and obviously the game has evolved, right?,” Tatum told reporters after the game. “We shoot a lot more threes than guys back in the day, but for me the coolest part was I saw the previous record was held by Bradley Beal. I know he’s genuinely happy for me too.”

Beal has been a mentor for Tatum and someone he’s looked up to.