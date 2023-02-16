Celtics Rumors: Where Ime Udoka’s Role Stands After Joe Mazzulla Promotion

The official elevation of Joe Mazzulla as head coach of the Boston Celtics reportedly means the end of Ime Udoka’s tenure in Boston.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Thursday less than one hour after Mazzulla’s announcement that Udoka is no longer employed by the Celtics in any capacity. Mannix also expressed how Udoka is expected to be a strong candidate for open positions this summer.

Udoka was suspended back in September for the 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies, which reportedly stemmed from the first-year head coach having an improper relationship with a Celtics female staffer while making “unwanted” comments and using “crude” language toward said staffer. It never felt like he would return to the Celtics from that point on.

Mazzulla initially was named the interim head coach following the suspension of Udoka. The 34-year-old coached on the interim title this season prior to being named the team’s next head coach Thursday as the Celtics enter the NBA All-Star break.