Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Disses ‘Layup Line’ NBA All-Star Game

It wasn’t hard for anybody to notice the severe lack of effort and defense at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

It was evident as well to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who made his second appearance of his career at the league’s marquee event.

Brown didn’t hold back on his feelings about the contest, either, following a 184-175 win for Team Giannis over Team LeBron. He ripped the nature of the game, calling it a glorified “layup line.”

“That’s not basketball,” Brown told reporters, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike.

The best players in the NBA had free rein to do whatever they wanted on the court all night as they met little to no resistance from each other. They were given wide open long-range shots and even wider lanes to drive to the basket.

The very easy-going style of the contest was likely why Brown felt comfortable playing despite having to wear a face mask for the first time after suffering a facial fracture nearly two weeks ago.

Brown and Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum may have had the most competitive sequence of the night when they took over the final minute of the third quarter and went one-on-one.