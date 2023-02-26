Celtics Star Jaylen Brown To Miss Matchup Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics had their full cast of regulars for the first two games following the All-Star break, but that streak ends there.

The Celtics announced Sunday that star guard Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s matchup with the Atlantic Division rival New York Knicks. It’s not Brown’s pre-existing injury — he currently wears a mask while playing after suffering a facial fracture — that’s forcing him from the lineup, as he is being ruled out due to personal reasons.

It will be the 12th game Brown has missed this season. Brown played 37 minutes and netted 26 points in a wild win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Brown wasn’t the only new addition to Boston’s injury report. Derrick White also popped up on the list with a right ankle sprain, but he’s probable to play. White has yet to miss a game this season.

Even with Brown out of the lineup, the Celtics can’t afford any letdowns as they are in a battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit only a half game behind Boston.

The Celtics, with their league-best 44-17 record, will look to obtain their 10th win in their last 12 games against the Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.